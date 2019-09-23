Jones is wearing a brace on his left wrist Monday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Jones appears to have picked up a wrist injury of undisclosed severity during Sunday's win over the Eagles. He notched six tackles (3 solo) during the contest. Wednesday's first injury report of the week should shed some light on Jones' health, and his chances of suiting up Week 4 versus Kansas City.

