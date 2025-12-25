default-cbs-image
Mahogany (lower leg) will play in Detroit's matchup versus the Vikings on Thursday.

Mahogany is officially good to go Thursday after having appeared on the injury report earlier in the week. This marks the 25-year-old's second straight week back in his role as the team's starting left guard after missing five games due to a fractured fibula.

