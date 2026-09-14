Mahogany (knee) underwent imaging, which came back negative, following Sunday's 31-30 overtime win over the Saints, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Mahogany suffered a lower-body injury in the first half of the team's Week 1 victory, and he was unable to return to the contest. The offensive lineman was ruled out with a knee injury, and the imaging results appear to have ruled out any significant damage to the knee. Head coach Dan Campbell explained that the team is "out of the woods" quite yet though, stating that Mahogany may be dealing with a hip injury instead. The Lions are set to face the Bills on Thursday night in Buffalo, so Mahogany may have a tough time being available for Week 2.