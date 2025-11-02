Lions' Christian Mahogany: Carted off field with knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mahogany (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Mahogany suffered the injury midway through the fourth quarter, and the injury was severe enough for him to be carted off the field to the locker room. Kayode Awosika has taken over at right guard following Mahogany's exit.
