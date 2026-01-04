Lions' Christian Mahogany: Cleared to play vs. Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mahogany (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Mahogany was able to shake off an illness to suit up in Sunday's regular-season finale. He will play in the final two games of the regular season after missing the prior six games while on IR due to a leg injury.
