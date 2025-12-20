Lions' Christian Mahogany: Comes off IR, still Q
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Lions activated Mahogany (lower leg) from injured reserve Saturday and he remains questionable for Sunday's contest against the Steelers.
Mahogany appears to be trending in the right direction for Week 16, but the final word on his status may not arrive until 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. He stands to start at left guard if cleared to play Week 16.
