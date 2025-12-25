Mahogany (lower leg) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Minnesota.

Mahogany was activated from injured reserve ahead of the Lions' Week 16 tilt against the Steelers after recovering from a fractured left fibula. He was limited in all three walkthrough practices during Week 17 prep but should be cleared to play Christmas Day once he goes through pregame warmups. Kayode Awosika would likely step up as the starting left guard if Mahogany is unable to play.