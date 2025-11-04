Lions' Christian Mahogany: Expected back in December
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Dan Campbell said that Mahogany (leg) will aim for a December return, Justin Rogers of Detroit Football Network reports.
Mahogany was carted off the field with a leg injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Vikings. Kayode Awosika will likely serve as the team's starting left guard in Mahogany's absence.
