default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Head coach Dan Campbell said that Mahogany (leg) will aim for a December return, Justin Rogers of Detroit Football Network reports.

Mahogany was carted off the field with a leg injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Vikings. Kayode Awosika will likely serve as the team's starting left guard in Mahogany's absence.

More News