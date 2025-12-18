Lions' Christian Mahogany: Full practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mahogany (fibula) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.
Mahogany made his return to practice last week after missing a month of action with a fractured left fibula, but he was ultimately unable to be activated from injured reserve ahead of the team's loss to the Rams. The offensive lineman will now look to build off of Wednesday's session in an attempt to play Sunday against the Steelers.
