Mahogany (lower leg) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Mahogany was activated from injured reserve Saturday, and the second-year offensive lineman has been cleared to return from a six-game absence due to a fractured left fibula that he suffered in Week 9 against the Vikings. Mahogany will reclaim his starting job at left guard for Sunday's game while Kayode Awosika (coach's decision) is sidelined as a healthy scratch.