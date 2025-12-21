Lions' Christian Mahogany: Good to go Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mahogany (lower leg) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Mahogany was activated from injured reserve Saturday, and the second-year offensive lineman has been cleared to return from a six-game absence due to a fractured left fibula that he suffered in Week 9 against the Vikings. Mahogany will reclaim his starting job at left guard for Sunday's game while Kayode Awosika (coach's decision) is sidelined as a healthy scratch.
