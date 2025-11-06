default-cbs-image
The Lions placed Mahogany (leg) on injured reserve Wednesday, Allen Park of Michigan Live reports.

Mahogany will be forced to miss at least four weeks after suffering a leg injury in the fourth quarter of the Week 9 loss to the Vikings. The 25-year-old isn't expected to return until December and in his absence, Kayode Awosika will likely take over as Detroit's starting left guard.

