The Lions have designated Mahogany (leg) for return from IR and he was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Mahogany suffered a left leg injury that forced him to be carted off the field early November, but it appears he's now nearing a return to the field. He'll likely need to resume practicing in full before being added back to the 53-man roster, however, so Mahogany's availability for Sunday's game against the Rams remains uncertain. Once fully healthy, he'll likely resume operating as Detroit's starting left guard.