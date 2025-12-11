Lions' Christian Mahogany: Limited in return to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Lions have designated Mahogany (leg) for return from IR and he was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Mahogany suffered a left leg injury that forced him to be carted off the field early November, but it appears he's now nearing a return to the field. He'll likely need to resume practicing in full before being added back to the 53-man roster, however, so Mahogany's availability for Sunday's game against the Rams remains uncertain. Once fully healthy, he'll likely resume operating as Detroit's starting left guard.
