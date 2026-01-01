Lions' Christian Mahogany: Logs DNP on Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mahogany (illness) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.
The second-year pro from Boston College appears to have come down with an illness that forced him out of Wednesday's practice. Mahogany likely needs to log a full practice either Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into Sunday's season finale against the Bears.
More News
-
Lions' Christian Mahogany: Active vs. Vikings•
-
Lions' Christian Mahogany: Draws questionable tag for Week 17•
-
Lions' Christian Mahogany: Good to go Week 16•
-
Lions' Christian Mahogany: Comes off IR, still Q•
-
Lions' Christian Mahogany: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Lions' Christian Mahogany: Won't return Sunday•