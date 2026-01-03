Lions' Christian Mahogany: Questionable with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mahogany (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Mahogany missed some practice reps this week but at least has a chance to suit up for the Week 18 regular-season finale. With Taylor Decker (shoulder) and Kayode Awosika (illness) also questionable and Penei Sewell (ankle) ruled out, the Detroit offensive line could look a lot different Sunday.
