Mahogany (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Mahogany was unable to play against the Bills in Week 2 due to a hip injury, and he's opened Week 3 prep with back-to-back limited practices. Friday's injury report will provide clarity on the third-year offensive lineman's status for Sunday's game against the Jets. Ben Bartch (foot) and Tate Ratledge (elbow) are also working through injuries, leaving Miles Frazier and Seth McLaughlin as the only healthy reserve offensive linemen on the Lions' 53-man roster.