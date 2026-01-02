Lions' Christian Mahogany: Upgrades to limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mahogany (illness) was limited in Thursday's practice.
Battling through a sickness, Mahogany looks to have a better chance of suiting up for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bears. The second-year lineman has made just 10 starts this season due to various injuries.
