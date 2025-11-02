Lions' Christian Mahogany: Will miss extended tine
Mahogany will be out for a while after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's loss to the Vikings, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.
Mahogany was carted off the field in the fourth quarter and is now expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time. In his absence, Kayode Awosika should take over as the team's starting left guard.
