Mahogany (leg) has been downgraded and been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams.

The second-year pro from Boston College returned to limited practice this week but is not ready for in-game action just yet. Mahogany will remain on the Lions' injured reserve list, and his next opportunity to suit up will come in the Week 16 matchup against the Steelers.

