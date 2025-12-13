Lions' Christian Mahogany: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mahogany (leg) has been downgraded and been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams.
The second-year pro from Boston College returned to limited practice this week but is not ready for in-game action just yet. Mahogany will remain on the Lions' injured reserve list, and his next opportunity to suit up will come in the Week 16 matchup against the Steelers.
More News
-
Lions' Christian Mahogany: Limited in return to practice•
-
Lions' Christian Mahogany: Lands on IR•
-
Lions' Christian Mahogany: Expected back in December•
-
Lions' Christian Mahogany: Will miss extended tine•
-
Lions' Christian Mahogany: Won't return to Sunday's game•
-
Lions' Christian Mahogany: Carted off field with knee injury•