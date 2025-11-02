default-cbs-image
Mahogany (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against Minnesota.

Mahogany had to be carted off field after he was injured in the fourth quarter, so it's not a surprise that he won't be returning. Kayode Awosika has stepped in at left guard in Mahogany's stead.

