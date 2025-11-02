Lions' Christian Mahogany: Won't return to Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mahogany (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against Minnesota.
Mahogany had to be carted off field after he was injured in the fourth quarter, so it's not a surprise that he won't be returning. Kayode Awosika has stepped in at left guard in Mahogany's stead.
More News
-
Lions' Christian Mahogany: Will miss extended tine•
-
Lions' Christian Mahogany: Carted off field with knee injury•
-
Lions' Christian Mahogany: Activated from NFI list•
-
Lions' Christian Mahogany: Will miss another contest•
-
Lions' Christian Mahogany: Won't play vs. Minnesota•
-
Lions' Christian Mahogany: Ruled out for Sunday•