Lions' Christian Ringo: Promoted from practice squad
The Lions signed Ringo to the 53-man roster Wednesday.
Ringo was promoted from the practice squad. The 2015 sixth-rounder logged 75 snaps with the Packers last season, accruing two tackles and one forced fumble along the way.
