Detroit signed Clark to a contract on Tuesday.

Clark spent last year with the Steelers, where he totaled 51 tackles (31 solo), three pass defenses and one forced fumble across 15 regular-season appearances. That marked the veteran safety's lowest tackle total since 2018, and he also took a step backward in terms of pass coverage. He now stands to handle a rotational role in with the Lions, behind starting safeties Brian Branch (Achilles) and Kerby Joseph (knee).