Clark (hamstring) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

Clark was held out of Monday's walkthrough session while tending to a hamstring injury, but he was back on the field Tuesday in a limited fashion. His participation in Wednesday's practice will shed light on his chances of playing against the Bears on Thanksgiving Day. Rookie fifth-rounder Keith Abney, as well as Kerby Joseph and Christian Izien, would all be in line for more defensive snaps if Clark cannot play Thursday.