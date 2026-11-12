Clark registered five tackles (three solo) and one interception during the Lions' 19-9 win over the Dolphins in Week 9.

Clark jumped in front of a Malik Willis (abdomen) deep pass intended for Caleb Douglas early in the third quarter, which the Lions offense converted into a 33-yard field goal by Jake Bates eight plays later. It was Clark's second interception of the season and first since Week 1 against the Saints. The veteran safety is up to 49 tackles (28 solo), including 1.0 sacks, three pass defenses and one forced fumble through eight regular-season games.