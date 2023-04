The Lions selected Sorsdal in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 152nd overall.

A multi-year starter at William & Mary, Sorsdal has the type of height you'd come to expect from a tackle (6-foot-5) and typical hand size/arm length. The offensive tackle wasn't invited to the combine, but he'll immediately add some depth to an offensive tackle group led by studs Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell.