Wick sat out Wednesday's practice with an undisclosed injury, Mike Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Wick joined injured fellow tight ends Eric Ebron (hamstring) and Tim Wright (undisclosed) on the sideline. The 23-year-old is competing with Wright, Darren Fells, and rookie Michael Roberts to back up presumed starter Ebron.

