Lions' Cole Wick: Suffers chest injury in preseason
Wick (chest) won't return to Friday's preseason game against the Patriots, Kyle Meinke of MLive Media Group reports.
The nature of Wick's chest injury wasn't reported. His absence should open more opportunities for fellow pass-catching tight ends Michael Roberts and Robert Tonyan.
