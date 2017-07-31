Wick worked with the first-team offense Monday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

With Eric Ebron (hamstring) sidelined, Wick and Darren Fells served as the team's top two tight ends Monday. While it comes as no surprise that Fells was given those reps, it's interesting that Wick got the nod over fourth-round rookie Michael Roberts. The tide could always change in short order, but Wick nonetheless appears to be well on his way towards securing a roster spot ahead of the regular season.