Lions' Cole Wick: Working with first-team offense
Wick worked with the first-team offense Monday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
With Eric Ebron (hamstring) sidelined, Wick and Darren Fells served as the team's top two tight ends Monday. While it comes as no surprise that Fells was given those reps, it's interesting that Wick got the nod over fourth-round rookie Michael Roberts. The tide could always change in short order, but Wick nonetheless appears to be well on his way towards securing a roster spot ahead of the regular season.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....