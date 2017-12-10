Lions' Corey Robinson: Active Sunday
Robinson (foot) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Robinson, who was activated off injured reserve during the second week of November, was a limited participant in practice throughout the week before the Lions listed him as active for Sunday. The 25-year-old could draw the start at right tackle in place of the injured Ricky Wagner (ankle, back).
