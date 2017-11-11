Lions' Corey Robinson: Rejoins active roster
Robinson (foot) was activated off injured reserve by the Lions on Saturday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Robinson returned to practice about two weeks ago after being placed on injured reserve following Week 1. The 25-year-old has had limited reps this season and spent essentially the entire preseason on the Physically Unable to Perform list prior to landing on injured reserve, and will likely serve in a reserve capacity initially.
