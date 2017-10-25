Lions' Corey Robinson: Returns to practice Wednesday
Robinson (foot) returned to practice Wednesday, although he's still on injured reserve, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Robinson still must sit out for the Week 8 game against the Steelers, but he'll be able to return in Week 9 against the Packers. However, just because he's on the practice field doesn't guarantee he's game ready, and we'll have better indications about his health after a full week of practice.
More News
-
Dynasty TE update: Ertz soars
Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings'...
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...
-
Dynasty: Wentz, Dak, Watson rising
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Parker improving
DeVante Parker could be back on the field, finally, while Martavis Bryant doesn't look likely...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...