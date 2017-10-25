Robinson (foot) returned to practice Wednesday, although he's still on injured reserve, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Robinson still must sit out for the Week 8 game against the Steelers, but he'll be able to return in Week 9 against the Packers. However, just because he's on the practice field doesn't guarantee he's game ready, and we'll have better indications about his health after a full week of practice.