Lions' Corey Robinson: Still unable to perform
Robinson (foot) is on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list to begin camp.
It seems that Robinson is still recovering from an April foot surgery, which he received due to a late-season injury. With fellow offensive lineman Taylor Decker (shoulder) sitting out until at least the end of September, Robinson has a chance to battle for a part-time job on the Lions' line.
