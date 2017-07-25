Robinson (foot) is on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list to begin camp.

It seems that Robinson is still recovering from an April foot surgery, which he received due to a late-season injury. With fellow offensive lineman Taylor Decker (shoulder) sitting out until at least the end of September, Robinson has a chance to battle for a part-time job on the Lions' line.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories