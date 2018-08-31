Lions' Corey Robinson: Suffers foot injury
Robinson sustained a foot injury in Thursday's preseason game against the Browns, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
The severity of the injury remains unclear as there was no indication of whether Robinson returned to the game. The 26-year-old had an injury-plagued first three seasons and could be a victim of roster cutdowns over the next couple days.
