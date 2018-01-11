Washington recorded 24 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three PBUs across 15 games in 2017.

Signed by Detroit in the offseason after spending his first four years with Chicago, Washington enjoyed a strong season in 2017 and easily turned in the most productive campaign of his career. He ultimately finished as a top-40 4-3 defensive end by Pro Football Focus, mostly due to his strong work as a pass rusher. He isn't in the IDP conversation quite yet, but that could change if the Lions are unable to re-sign starting defensive end Ezekiel Ansah this offseason.