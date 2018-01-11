Lions' Cornelius Washington: Finds success in Detroit
Washington recorded 24 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three PBUs across 15 games in 2017.
Signed by Detroit in the offseason after spending his first four years with Chicago, Washington enjoyed a strong season in 2017 and easily turned in the most productive campaign of his career. He ultimately finished as a top-40 4-3 defensive end by Pro Football Focus, mostly due to his strong work as a pass rusher. He isn't in the IDP conversation quite yet, but that could change if the Lions are unable to re-sign starting defensive end Ezekiel Ansah this offseason.
More News
-
Lions' Cornelius Washington: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Lions' Cornelius Washington: Injures shoulder Sunday•
-
Lions' Cornelius Washington: Posts two sacks Sunday•
-
Lions' Cornelius Washington: Free from injury report•
-
Lions' Cornelius Washington: Injures leg Monday•
-
Bears' Cornelius Washington: Active Saturday•
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...
-
SportsLine: Playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...