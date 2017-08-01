Lions' Cornelius Washington: Injures leg Monday
Washington went down with a left leg injury Monday, ESPN's Michael Rothstein reports.
It isn't clear if this is the same issue that landed Washington on the NFI list for all of one whole day this past weekend, but this development nonetheless leaves the Lions woefully thin at defensive end with Ezekiel Ansah (undisclosed), Armonty Bryant (undisclosed) and Jeremiah Valoaga (undisclosed) all residing on the PUP list at present time. Unless something changes, look for Kerry Hyder and Brandon Copeland to work with the starters for the remainder of training camp.
