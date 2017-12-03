Lions' Cornelius Washington: Injures shoulder Sunday
Washington sustained a shoulder injury in Sunday's loss to the Ravens, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Washington was designated questionable to return but never appeared to retake the field. The Lions depth at defensive end is being tested with Ezekiel Ansah injuring his ankle Sunday, as well.
