Lions' Cornelius Washington: Lands on NFI
Washington (undisclosed) was placed on the non-football injury list Saturday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
With Armonty Bryant already suspended for the first four games of the season, there will be a chance for the likes of Brandon Copeland or Jeremiah Ledbetter to leave an impression on the coaching staff while Washington is sidelined. Washington was signed by the Lions this offseason after spending his first four seasons with the Bears. Athletically, Washington is a supremely gifted player, but he has yet to translate those skills into on-field production to this point in his career.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...