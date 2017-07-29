Washington (undisclosed) was placed on the non-football injury list Saturday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

With Armonty Bryant already suspended for the first four games of the season, there will be a chance for the likes of Brandon Copeland or Jeremiah Ledbetter to leave an impression on the coaching staff while Washington is sidelined. Washington was signed by the Lions this offseason after spending his first four seasons with the Bears. Athletically, Washington is a supremely gifted player, but he has yet to translate those skills into on-field production to this point in his career.