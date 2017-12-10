Lions' Cornelius Washington: Suiting up Sunday
Washington (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Washington was limited in practice throughout the week due to his injury but it isn't expected to slow him down much at all in Sunday's tilt. Expect him to see his usual role as a backup along the defensive line.
