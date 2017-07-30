Washington (undisclosed) has been activated from the NFI list, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Washington's injury must've been relatively minor, as he'll come off the list just a day after being put on it. He'll be immediately eligible to return to practice and could fight for a significant role right out of the gates with Armonty Bryant suspended for the first four games of the season. Washington is coming off a 2016 campaign with the Bears where he had 20 tackles and two sacks across 15 games.