Lions' Cornelius Washington: Taken off NFI list
Washington (undisclosed) has been activated from the NFI list, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Washington's injury must've been relatively minor, as he'll come off the list just a day after being put on it. He'll be immediately eligible to return to practice and could fight for a significant role right out of the gates with Armonty Bryant suspended for the first four games of the season. Washington is coming off a 2016 campaign with the Bears where he had 20 tackles and two sacks across 15 games.
