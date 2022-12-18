Reynolds (ribs) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Reynolds traveled with the team to New York for Sunday's matchup against the Jets and will presumably be active following a five-game absence due to a knee injury. He opened the season as the No. 3 running back behind Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift, but Justin Jackson has thrived in that role of late. It's unclear what Reynolds' role will be in Week 15 if he's deemed available, but he's unlikely to garner a large enough role to crack fantasy relevancy.