The Lions re-signed Reynolds to an exclusive rights contract Monday.
Reynolds appeared in 16 regular-season games last year, rushing 41 times for 179 yards and one touchdown. He also secured all five of his targets for 47 yards. Now having re-upped with Detroit, he figures to reprise a depth role behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.
