Reynolds (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Reynolds logged a trio of limited practices during Week 10 prep, and he has a chance of returning from a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Even if he were cleared to play against Washington, Reynolds carries very little value from a fantasy perspective for as long as he operates behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Sione Vaki is slated to step up as the Lions' RB3 if Reynolds is unable to play Sunday.