Reynolds (ribs) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Packers.
Reynolds will not be able to return after being forced out with a rib injury in the first half against Green Bay. The 26-year-old played a minor role in Detroit's offense over the first seven games, and his next chance to suit up will come versus the Bears on Sunday, Nov. 13.
