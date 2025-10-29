The Lions listed Reynolds (hamstring) as a DNP on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

The Lions didn't hold a practice Wednesday, so Reynold's practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his chances of playing against the Vikings on Sunday. He sustained a hamstring injury against the Buccaneers in Week 7, but he's had extra time to recover thanks to the Lions' Week 8 bye. He's mostly served on special teams this season, but his absence would mean the Lions would have less backfield depth behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.