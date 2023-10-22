Reynolds (hamstring) is expected to suit up Sunday versus Baltimore, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Reynolds, who is officially listed as questionable, is expected to be on the field Sunday as rookie Jahmyr Gibbs retakes the field after a two-game absence. Though Gibbs will be the favorite to lead Detroit's backfield, Reynolds could handle a significant role as well with David Montgomery (ribs) already ruled out, though his involvement could be more dependent on game script. The Lions will officially announce Reynolds' status roughly 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.