Reynolds rushed three times for 16 yards with securing his only target for 13 yards during Sunday's 36-27 win over Washington.

After being contained to special teams in the season opener, Reynolds saw a little bit of run against his former team, possibly because of D'Andre Swift's reported ankle sprain. He was efficient in doing so, but he didn't see nearly enough playing time behind Swift and Jamaal Williams to have a chance at fantasy relevance.