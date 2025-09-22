default-cbs-image
Reynolds (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against the Ravens.

Reynolds has mostly served in a special-teams role through the first two games of the regular season. He'll observe Monday's game in street clothes as the Lions roll with a four-man backfield of Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors. Reynolds' next opportunity to play is Week 4 against the Browns on Sunday.

