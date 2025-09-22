Lions' Craig Reynolds: Healthy scratch Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reynolds (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against the Ravens.
Reynolds has mostly served in a special-teams role through the first two games of the regular season. He'll observe Monday's game in street clothes as the Lions roll with a four-man backfield of Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors. Reynolds' next opportunity to play is Week 4 against the Browns on Sunday.
More News
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Limited to special teams•
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Inefficient in preseason loss•
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Leads ground game Thursday•
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Returning to Detroit•
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Limited action in 2024•
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Eight carries in blowout win•