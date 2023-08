Reynolds rushed the ball eight times for 13 yards in Saturday's 25-7 preseason loss to the Jaguars. He added four receptions on six targets for 29 yards.

With both Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery sitting out, Reynolds was the first back on the field for the Lions. He wasn't effective as a rusher but did manage to show his ability as a pass catcher. Reynolds will be looking to lock in the third spot on the running back depth chart for the remainder of the preseason.