Reynolds rushed 14 times for 74 yards and brought in his only target for 13 yards in the Lions' 26-14 win over the Raiders on Monday night.

Reynolds parlayed a season-high tally in rush attempts into his best yardage total of the campaign. Reynolds consistently gained positive chunks of yardage with his carries, further cementing his status as one of the best No. 3 backs in the league. While he'll presumably be relegated to a smaller role on offense once David Montgomery (ribs) presumably returns following a Week 9 bye, Reynolds may have earned himself at least a slightly larger role moving forward even when the backfield is at full health.