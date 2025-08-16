Reynolds rushed six times for 13 yards during Saturday's 24-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Reynolds started Saturday's preseason matchup with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery both resting, but he was outplayed by Sione Vaki (five carries for 30 yards), who had missed Detroit's prior two exhibition matchups due to a leg injury. Gibbs and Montgomery are entrenched atop the backfield depth chart, but the No. 3 role remains up for grabs between Reynolds and Vaki. The Loins' exhibition finale against Houston on Sat., Aug. 23 could prove pivotal in determining who between Reynolds and Vaki is able to lock up the No. 3 gig.