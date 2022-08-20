Reynolds rushed seven times for 37 yards and caught his only target for five yards in Saturday's 27-26 preseason win over the Colts.

Each of Reynolds, Justin Jackson, Godwin Igwebuike and Jermar Jefferson got seven carries in this game, as Detroit got an extended look at each of the four running backs competing for the third spot on the depth chart behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Reynolds is leading that competition, according to Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site, but Jackson could be closing the gap after churning out 54 yards on his seven attempts Saturday. Both Reynolds and Jackson will likely get significant playing time in the Lions' preseason finale, Aug. 28 in Pittsburgh.